East Tennessee State University
By AMBER BROPHY/Johnson City Press

Research has shown a shortfall in the rate of Black and Hispanic males attending higher education institutions, and a team from East Tennessee State University’s Clemmer College is asking why.

“Often research studies in education look at test grades and GPA as indicators of success for Black and Hispanic males and do not consider other aspects like mentorship and engagement,” said Dr. Jill Channing, lead investigator on the study and an assistant professor and associate director of ETSU’s Center for Community College Leadership. “We often see a gap between white middle-class students’ and traditionally underrepresented and marginalized students’ persistence, completion and achievement in higher education.”

