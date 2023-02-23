ETSU Logo

The East Tennessee State University Research Corporation announced the addition of four industry advisors to its team as well as the creation of Rugged Buc Labs Content Studio (RBL).

The new advisors include Scott Andrew, Ty Warren, Anthony Haney-Jardine and Jason Thompson. They will offer their support for ETSU Research Corporation initiatives as well as mentor ETSU students in the RBL.

