The vast majority of students, faculty and staff believe East Tennessee State University is living up to its mission, according to the results of the 2022 State of the University survey released today during the quarterly meeting of the university’s Board of Trustees. 96% of people surveyed said ETSU is fulfilling its charge to improve the quality of life for people in the region and beyond.  

“Our entire campus community is deeply committed to making our communities — and our world — a better place to live,” ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland said. “I do not think it would be an exaggeration to say this is one of the most mission-driven universities in the United States.” 

