East Tennessee State University has been recognized by Forbes in its 2022 listing of America’s Best-in-State Employers.
The listing on Forbes.com was compiled by Forbes and Statista based on data from an independent survey taken by approximately 70,000 U.S. employees working for businesses with at least 500 employees across 25 industry sectors. Direct recommendations from employees, as well as indirect recommendations from workers in industry, were collected in the compilation of rankings. The survey considered every aspect of employees’ experience, including working conditions, salary, growth potential and diversity.
ETSU, which is one of the largest employers in the Appalachian Highlands region with approximately 2,400 regular employees, is 19th out of the 50 employers in Tennessee listed in the ranking.
“The first line of the ETSU Values statement is, ‘People come first, are treated with dignity and respect, and are encouraged to achieve their full potential,’ and that helps make the university a great place to work,” said Jeremy Ross, ETSU chief operating officer. “Our employees take great pride in serving our students, in knowing they are helping to make their lives better through teaching, research and service. They take pride in knowing they each play an important role in improving the quality of life for people throughout this region and the world.”
ETSU’s employee satisfaction is at an all-time high and has increased 15% since 2016, according to the Great Colleges to Work For Survey.
Earlier this year, ETSU was recognized by Forbes in its 2022 listing of America’s Best Employers, ranking the university at 144 in the America’s Best Midsize Employers category.