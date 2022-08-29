East Tennessee State University
By AMBER BROPHY abrophy@johnsoncitypress.com

East Tennessee State University has been recognized by Forbes in its 2022 listing of America’s Best-in-State Employers.

The listing on Forbes.com was compiled by Forbes and Statista based on data from an independent survey taken by approximately 70,000 U.S. employees working for businesses with at least 500 employees across 25 industry sectors. Direct recommendations from employees, as well as indirect recommendations from workers in industry, were collected in the compilation of rankings. The survey considered every aspect of employees’ experience, including working conditions, salary, growth potential and diversity.

