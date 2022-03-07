East Tennessee State University has been recognized by Forbes in its 2022 listing of America’s Best Employers.
The listing on Forbes.com was compiled by Forbes and Statista based on data from an independent survey taken by approximately 60,000 employees working for companies with more than 1,000 workers in the United States. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from respondents who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family.
In total, 1,000 employers were recognized across 25 different industry sectors. The list is divided into two rankings: 500 large and 500 midsize employers.
ETSU, which is one of the largest employers in the Appalachian Highlands region with approximately 2,400 regular employees, is ranked No. 144 in the America’s Best Midsize Employers category.
ETSU’s employee satisfaction is at an all-time high and has increased 15% since 2016, according to the Great Colleges to Work For Survey.
While some employees work at ETSU for a time and move on, many individuals dedicate long portions of their careers to the university and the people it serves.
Each year, ETSU celebrates the service anniversaries of those who have worked for the university and the state of Tennessee for five or more years, going by five-year increments. In February, the university recognized 91 individuals who reached the milestones of 20, 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45 years of employment in 2021.
Dr. Leonard Robertson, a professor in the Department of Biological Sciences in the ETSU College of Arts and Sciences, was honored for 45 years of service to the university.
“I feel useful. I feel needed. And I feel appreciated. I feel respected. All of those lend themselves to a wonderful set of memories of what went on here,” Robertson said. “This is where I want to be. And my old French teacher taught me a phrase, ‘Une raison d’être,’ which means ‘A reason to be.’ And I fully feel like ETSU has given me a reason to be. That’s what I appreciate about it.”
To see the America's Best Employers listing, visit forbes.com/best-employers. Visit etsu.edu to learn more about ETSU, and go to etsu.edu/jobs/ to learn more about working at ETSU.