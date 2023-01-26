Voter Registration Award

Rep. Tim Hicks and Secretary of State Tre Hargett (third and fourth from left) present an award to ETSU students and faculty who worked to boost student voter registration in fall 2022.

 By AMBER BROPHY/Johnson City Press

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett visited East Tennessee State University on Wednesday to present the university with an award for the Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement’s work during National Voter’s Registration Month in September 2022.

“Congratulations to East Tennessee State University and all the students who worked diligently on social media and in-person to get their fellow students registered to vote,” said Hargett. “In Tennessee, your vote matters. I hope all the newly registered students become active participants in our elections and go vote.”

