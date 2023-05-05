Radiology Students

East Tennessee State University radiology students finished their bachelor’s degrees this year and will graduate with honors.

 Contributed

This May, a crop of East Tennessee State University radiology students will graduate and move on to the next chapters in their lives.

For more than 30 years, the radiology department at the Johnson City Medical Center has been a proud academic affiliate for the East Tennessee State University radiologic science program. Johnson City Medical Center serves as a clinical site for students to work side by side with registered radiologic technologists.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you