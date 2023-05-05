This May, a crop of East Tennessee State University radiology students will graduate and move on to the next chapters in their lives.
For more than 30 years, the radiology department at the Johnson City Medical Center has been a proud academic affiliate for the East Tennessee State University radiologic science program. Johnson City Medical Center serves as a clinical site for students to work side by side with registered radiologic technologists.
During their two years of clinical rotations, students are mentored and given the opportunity to experience direct patient care and learn the skills necessary to become a radiologic technologist and dedicated healthcare professional.
This May, the following ETSU radiology students finished their bachelor’s degrees:
Elizabeth Hamilton, Samantha Kulikowski, Olivia Cunningham, Kalei Smith, Blair Medley, Hadlee Banks, Savannah Cearley and Braelyn Hartman.
These students all will graduate with honors. Each has spent their time at ETSU dedicated to academic, social and athletic programs such as sororities, the volleyball team, swim team, dance team, honors societies and their families and friends, in addition to the rigorous study demand of the ETSU radiology program.
“A big congratulations to these ETSU radiology students for all their hard work and their bright future as dedicated, caring, healthcare professionals,” said Vanessa Bentley, diagnostic imaging technical manager for Johnson City Medical Center. “It has been an honor of the Johnson City Medical Center radiology department to be a part of their academic career.”