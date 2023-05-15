Dr. Stacey Williams

Williams is a professor in ETSU's Department of Psychology, and she has recently published a book through the American Psychological Association titled "The Psychology of PCOS: Building the Science and Breaking the Silence."

 Contributed

Dr. Stacey Williams, a professor at East Tennessee State University, recently published a book in which she shares accounts of people who live with polycystic ovary syndrome — commonly known as PCOS.

Her book, “The Psychology of PCOS: Building the Science and Breaking the Silence,” shares the stories of over 50 individuals whom Williams has interviewed. After speaking with these individuals, Williams is highlighting their experiences, which have previously gone widely unnoticed, and sharing scientific information about the condition.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you