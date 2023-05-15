Williams is a professor in ETSU's Department of Psychology, and she has recently published a book through the American Psychological Association titled "The Psychology of PCOS: Building the Science and Breaking the Silence."
Dr. Stacey Williams, a professor at East Tennessee State University, recently published a book in which she shares accounts of people who live with polycystic ovary syndrome — commonly known as PCOS.
Her book, “The Psychology of PCOS: Building the Science and Breaking the Silence,” shares the stories of over 50 individuals whom Williams has interviewed. After speaking with these individuals, Williams is highlighting their experiences, which have previously gone widely unnoticed, and sharing scientific information about the condition.
“In writing this book, I felt an immense privilege to have been entrusted with the stories of the 50 individuals living with PCOS that I interviewed,” she said. “In this book, I weave their stories alongside cutting-edge psychological and social science research in order to explain what we know and don’t know about PCOS.”
Individuals living with PCOS commonly also face struggles with infertility, insulin resistance, depression and anxiety, on top of the symptoms caused by the condition. Prior to Williams’ book, there has been limited scholarly literature on this condition, which affects as many as 5 million people in the United States, according to the CDC.
Williams’ work has already received acclaim from psychologists and scholars. One review has said that her book is an “exceptional, thought-provoking and beautifully written book that humanizes the lived experiences of people with PCOS.”
“While ultimately this book provides a roadmap for researchers, mental health providers and advocates, my hope is that individuals living with PCOS can also see themselves within the lived experiences of others with the condition included in the book,” said Williams.
Williams is a professor in ETSU’s Department of Psychology, where she is a respected researcher whose work has covered a range of issues, including the experiences of the LGBTQ+ community in Appalachia, as well as rural health and stigma.
“The Psychology of PCOS: Building the Science and Breaking the Silence” was published through the American Psychological Association and is currently available for purchase through most book retailers.