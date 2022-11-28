Dr. Dawn A. Rowe

Rowe

As part of a national project researching community opportunities and supports for students with disabilities, Dr. Dawn Rowe, a professor in East Tennessee State University’s Clemmer College, has recently received a grant worth $3 million.

Rowe is a professor of special education and specializes in teaching pre-service teachers methods to improve in-school support for students with disabilities. She is also part of a research team that is taking a critical look at the Communicating Interagency Relationships and Collaborative Linkages for Exceptional Students project, otherwise known as CIRCLES.

