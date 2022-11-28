As part of a national project researching community opportunities and supports for students with disabilities, Dr. Dawn Rowe, a professor in East Tennessee State University’s Clemmer College, has recently received a grant worth $3 million.
Rowe is a professor of special education and specializes in teaching pre-service teachers methods to improve in-school support for students with disabilities. She is also part of a research team that is taking a critical look at the Communicating Interagency Relationships and Collaborative Linkages for Exceptional Students project, otherwise known as CIRCLES.
The research team Rowe will be working with is made up of education professionals from across the country, including faculty from ETSU and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte as well as members of the Oregon Research Institute. These researchers recently received a $3 million grant through the Institute for Educational Sciences to further research the implementation and impact of the CIRCLES model.
The CIRCLES model is a three-tiered support system for students with disabilities that focuses on inter-agency communication and cooperation. While the CIRCLES model already has research to back it, and is even being used in some districts across the United States, Rowe said her team’s goal is to test and analyze the efficacy of the model in both urban and rural communities.
“This is additional research to explain the research space and really look at long-term outcomes for young adults with disabilities,” she said.
The CIRCLES model involves three different groups who must all work together to ensure the success of students with disabilities. These groups include the student themselves, the school where the student is enrolled and the greater community where the student lives.
“I guess one of the really unique aspects of this particular model is the school level team — where all the agencies, employers and other community folks that would be supporting individuals as they transition from school to the world of work or life after, kind of meet all together,” Rowe said.
The model necessitates reciprocal interagency communication at every level. Team members must work together and communicate with each other about the student’s particular strengths and needs, their Individualized Education Program and any barriers that stand in the way of the student’s success. The flexibility of the model allows it to meet the needs of any student regardless of their particular situation or disability.
Rowe said the goal of the CIRCLES model is to “be more efficient with providing the services and support sets required by the legislation, but also help reduce duplication of services and make sure everybody is on the same page and available to support students.”
She said every application of the model will look slightly different due to different student needs and community resources. Regardless, the goal of the model is to get students the support and opportunities that they need to be successful both in and after school.
Her team is hoping to observe the model in action, then collect data and give feedback to schools and community stakeholders. This particular study is being conducted across Tennessee and Arkansas, and researchers are hoping to partner with at least 70 schools across both states. This will allow the researchers to examine the varying needs of both rural and urban communities.
According to Rowe, Northeast Tennessee in particular is lacking a consistent method for delivering services and is also struggling with duplication of services as well as gaps in service.
One of the first steps for her team is to build infrastructure so local school districts can begin to use the CIRCLES model. After the model is implemented, Rowe and her team will be able to observe and test its efficacy. She said that while there are some schools in Arkansas that have been implementing the model for the past six years, there are no school districts in Tennessee that are doing so.
“I think one of the most exciting things about the grant is that schools have really expressed interest in the actual data they’re going to get back as a result of participating (in the study),” Rowe said.
This data will help the schools understand how they are currently succeeding in helping students, and what ways they can improve their support.
Rowe and her team are still looking for 10 more schools in Tennessee who are willing to partner with them on this project. She urges any local school districts that are interested in this research to reach out to her and her colleagues.