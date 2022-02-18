East Tennessee State University is nearing the end of its strategic planning process for the Committee for 125 Chapter II — an initiative to outline strategic goals for the university to achieve by its 125th anniversary in 2036.
The ETSU Board of Trustees gave their input on the plan during their quarterly meeting on Friday, which will be used to revise the draft of the plan before it's sent to the campus community. Much of the discussion centered on challenges the university faces moving forward, namely regarding freshmen enrollment growth, as well as regionalism and what role ETSU can play in bringing the region together.
"I think the biggest takeaway is that the university, in many respects, has unlimited potential but also significant aspirations that the board and the community has for it," ETSU President Dr. Brian Nolan said after the meeting. "You heard today the board really challenging the campus to play a large role in regional development, to play a larger role in economic development, to play a larger role in in health care (and) could play a larger role in setting aspirations.
"You know with COVID we've seen college going rates across our region decline, so how can we help to change the future direction for the region as a whole," Noland continued. "That's a heavy lift, so what we have to think through tactically and strategically is how we as an institution are positioned to to realize those goals and objectives."
Trustee Kelly Wolfe said he'd like to see enrollment growth challenges and how the university plans to address it highlighted in a "more overt and obvious" way in their long-term strategic planning. ETSU, like colleges and universities nationwide, has seen an enrollment decline since the start of the pandemic, but expects first-time freshman enrollment to surpass the level it was at in 2016 this fall.
As of the Fall 2021 semester, however, total enrollment at the university was down 742 students from the 14,285 it had in 2016.
"I think that the declining enrollment is a mortal threat to the health of this institution," Wolfe said, "and I think you've got to be very clear in that and how you intend to address it."
ETSU's Vice President for Student Life and Enrollment Dr. Joe Sherlin said he's confident in the university's plan to improve enrollment and said he thinks ETSU is "on the right track."
Regionalism was also a major topic for trustees, who said the Committee for 125's strategic plan needs to better highlight the role ETSU can play in promoting and growing the region as a whole.
"It is East Tennessee State University, it is not Johnson City University," trustee Steven DeCarlo said.
Noland said the university has been a regional pillar since it opened in 1911, and said it has to play a role in conversations around regionalism.
"If we're going to grow this region and recruit new business and industry here, we're recruiting to a region," Noland said. "It doesn't matter if that company puts its headquarters in Greeneville or Erwin or Kingsport or Johnson City — it's here."
The board also approved a nearly $30 million bonded project to improve several residence halls across campus, namely Stone, Dossett, West and Lucile Clement halls, as well as Luntsford Apartments.