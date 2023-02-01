East Tennessee State University’s Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy is offering free, in-person and virtual admissions events for prospective students, high school teachers and guidance counselors interested in learning more about the pharmacy profession.
During the virtual Pharmacy Application & Financial Aid Workshops, attendees can get help from admissions staff regarding financial aid and completing their applications in order to begin the PharmD program in fall 2023.
During Pharmacy Career Exploration Day on March 4, attendees can learn more about the wide variety of career training opportunities available at the College of Pharmacy. The event will include a welcome from Dean Debbie Byrd, an overview of the college’s nationally recognized program, a chance to talk with student pharmacists and faculty, admissions information and tours of campus.
“We are excited to offer a variety of in-person and virtual admissions events to help prospective students, as well as teachers and administrators, learn more about the college, the profession of pharmacy and the wide variety of pharmacy careers available to them,” said Dr. Kathy Mueller, director of admissions and assistant professor of pharmacy practice. “Pharmacy jobs increased 18% across the country and 23% in the Southeast in 2021, so it’s clear the world needs pharmacists to serve on the front lines.”
The regular admissions deadline is June 1, 2023, to start the fall semester of 2023, and the last chance to earn a $5,000 Dean’s Scholarship. High-achieving high school seniors or current first-year ETSU students who are ready to start their pharmacy career now can apply for the college’s Early Admission Pathway and earn both a Bachelor of Science and a Doctor of Pharmacy in six years.