In September 2013, East Tennessee State University Professor and Chair of the Department of Appalachian Studies Dr. Ron Roach was in Western Ukraine for the inaugural Carpathian-Appalachian International Conference on Human and Community Development in Highland Regions in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine.
Roach was part of a delegation of 17 American scholars from six states in Appalachia who made the trip to learn about the similarities between the Carpathian Mountains in Romania and Ukraine and the Appala-chians through field research and cultural exchanges. The Carpathian and Appalachian Mountains, Roach said, share many similarities including topography, environment, agriculture and folk traditions.
Their aim was to learn from those living there on how to hold onto important aspects of traditional cultures, and sustainable ways of living in the landscape, and teach them the principles of nonprofit development, environmental conservation and tourism development, including the creation of national parks and outdoor recreation.
“I’ve heard it said many times, whether its someone from Appalachia standing in the Carpathian or someone from there standing here in the Appalachians, they say this looks like home,” Roach said.
Partnerships such as these are nothing new to ETSU, which since the 1980s has worked with universities in the British Isles in Scotland to study the historic ties between the two. The 2013 conference in Ukraine was created through the work of environmental historian Dr. Donald Davis, and has been held every other year since, alternating between sites in Ukraine and Romania.
Representatives from Vasyl Stafanyk Precarpathian National University have likewise sent delegates to conferences in the United States, and the Appalachian Studies Department at ETSU even hosted three professors from PNU in 2014 for a series of lectures and seminars. In 2019, ETSU welcomed its first graduate student from a rural area of Western Ukraine on a Fulbright Scholarship who returned home early last year and is working to develop a local folk museum.
“The first-hand experiences I had through the conferences in Ukraine and Romania helped me to see and feel the connections between global mountain people and regions,” said Dr. Rebecca Fletcher, a professor in the Department of Appalachian Studies who made the trip to Ukraine along with Roach.
“Appalachian and Carpathian peoples share many positive advantages from living in mountain environments, but they also face similar problems of living with environmental extraction and coping with chronic diseases. These collaborations offer new ways to share experiences and shoulder adversity.”
Through the partnership, professors from both ETSU and PNU have forged a close bond and friendship with each other as they teach one another how they might improve their respective parts of the world. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began last month, those at ETSU have worked to find any way they can to support their colleagues and friends in the besieged nation.
One of Roach’s close friends from PNU told him they were awakened after a missile struck the Ivano-Frankivsk airport near their home in the early days of the invasion. She told Roach earlier this week that they were safe, but air raid sirens have sent them scrambling to hide in bomb shelters several times. Ivano-Frankivsk is nearly 600 miles from Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv, and has not seen the levels of destruction other cities such as Kyiv or Kharkiv have seen — though it has not escaped unscathed.
Roach said his friends in the area told him that part of the country has seen an influx of refugees fleeing the country’s major population centers where fighting is heaviest. He said that the people in Ivano-Frankivsk have been transforming any space they can into places for refugees to stay, even opening their own homes to those fleeing the violence.
“It was certainly a shock and immediately, of course, concern for our friends there and our student,” Roach said. “Luckily through communication we were able to hear from them fairly quickly and realize they were still safe.”
Davis, with whom Roach has worked since 2009, said he’s heart-broken by the situation in Ukraine and encouraged people to donate to relief efforts.
“Lives have been lost, families have been forced to leave their homes, and those left behind are living under a reign of terror,” Davis said, adding that “Appalachian residents have much in common with the those living in the mountains of Ukraine, so I do hope they will consider giving to the relief efforts there.”
Roach said the university has made crisis funding available to two Ukrainian students in Johnson City, as well as a former graduate student, who lives in a small village some 70 miles from Ivano-Frankivsk. Roach also said he’s working with others at the university to raise funds to help support relief efforts in Western Ukraine.
“We’re committed to standing with our friends there and doing whatever we can to support them and their relief efforts, and we pray for peace,” Roach said.
