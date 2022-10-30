ETSU Logo

Supported with a first-of-its-kind joint $4.7 million cooperative agreement from the Health Resources and Services Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, six U.S. universities have come together to conduct robust public health workforce research, evaluation and analysis.

The six university are:

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video