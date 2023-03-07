Pharmacy Camp

A student takes part in East Tennessee State University's overnight pharmacy camp in 2022.

 CHARLIE WARDEN_ETSU

Students interested in learning more about the pharmacy profession can attend the GattonRx Summer Camp at East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy, an overnight camp on June 5-9.

Registration is $200, and the deadline to apply is April 10. Scholarships are available for students who currently receive free or reduced school lunches or need assistance.

