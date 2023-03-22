ETSU
AMBER BROPHY/Johnson City Press

Recently, East Tennessee State University has been working hard to bring a number of community-engaged learning opportunities to undergraduate students.

Some of their recent partnerships and projects have included: a partnership with the Johnson City Police Department that allows students to shadow officers on-duty; a project with Bristol’s Steel Creek Park that allowed students to compile a digital resource for park visitors to learn more about the area; and finally an opportunity to work with the ETSU Research Corporation to create digital promotional materials and advertisements for a large-scale event.

