Recently, East Tennessee State University has been working hard to bring a number of community-engaged learning opportunities to undergraduate students.
Some of their recent partnerships and projects have included: a partnership with the Johnson City Police Department that allows students to shadow officers on-duty; a project with Bristol’s Steel Creek Park that allowed students to compile a digital resource for park visitors to learn more about the area; and finally an opportunity to work with the ETSU Research Corporation to create digital promotional materials and advertisements for a large-scale event.
These projects and many more are at the center of ETSU’s focus on providing community-engaged learning opportunities as part of the institution’s Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP). This large-scale initiative is called Go Beyond the Classroom.
“ETSU was founded to serve this region and to uplift the people in this region,” said Dr. Susan McCracken, vice provost for Community Engagement and director of the QEP. “The sense of service and being connected to the community is part of who we are. In recent years, there has been a lot of conversation on campus about how we do that in a more intentional way.”
The goals of Go Beyond the Classroom are straightforward. Students will link their coursework to the community, reflect about how their community work will influence their future and be able to articulate how such community-based experiences prepare them for a diverse society.
One of the university’s main goals across campus is to help students seamlessly shift from enrollment to employment. This can look different for different programs, but by and large, the focus is on getting students engaged in a variety of community-based learning experiences.
For example, ETSU’s criminal justice and criminology program requires students to complete 200-400 hours of field experience, which often takes place in local communities. During the summer, the program’s seniors complete work hours with an array of agencies, including police departments, juvenile courts, private security agencies and prosecuting attorney offices at the local, state and federal levels.
A recent graduate course in biology featured a partnership with Steele Creek Park that gave graduate biology students real-world experience with nature and technology. Students created a digital platform that provides easy-to-navigate information on the natural history of the park, as well as useful information like length and elevation for each of the park’s hiking trails and a maintenance survey that allows employees and visitors to quickly report any issues or hazards.
A capstone project for the Brand and Media Strategy program allowed students to work on promotional materials for a fall 2022 event called “Growing the Future: Symposium on Innovation and Education for the Bioeconomy.” Students crafted and launched a full-scale marketing campaign for the symposium, which brought together national leaders in education, government and industry to highlight global bioeconomy opportunities and initiatives in the Appalachian Highlands. The student’s hard work promoting the event helped to boost attendance, leading to the overall attendance numbers surpassing their goal by 30%.
“What I would like students to know about our community-engaged learning initiative is that this is going to broaden the opportunities that they have at ETSU to participate in internships, capstone projects, study abroad and study away at all levels of their undergraduate education,” said Dr. Kimberly D. McCorkle, provost and senior vice president for Academics.
She added that “the legacy of Go Beyond is that community-engaged learning becomes the hallmark of the ETSU undergraduate experience.”