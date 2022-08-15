ETSU Logo

East Tennessee State University ranks ninth in the nation among Fortune Education’s Best Online Master’s in Nursing (MSN) Programs in 2022.

Recognizing that classrooms are “no longer physical but virtual,” Fortune Education aims to guide readers in “navigating this new, rich and somewhat overwhelming world of education.” Its rankings are developed and produced by its editorial staff.

