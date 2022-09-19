ETSU Logo

Officials at East Tennessee State University received a glowing report card for the university today, with leaders announcing that new student enrollment, graduation rates and employee satisfaction are all at historic highs.

During a quarterly meeting of the university's Board of Trustees, ETSU administrators shared final enrollment numbers for the fall 2022 semester. The university is celebrating its largest incoming class in a decade at 2,056 students — a 25% increase in the past two years. Overall enrollment increased by 195 students over last year, with total headcount enrollment, including undergraduate, graduate, pharmacy and medical students, reaching 13,738. The university's graduation rate is the highest in the school's history, with 55% of students graduating within six years.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video