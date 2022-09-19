When it comes to the universities graduating students with the least amount of debt, East Tennessee State University is now nationally ranked.
This month, U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 report, a sweeping summary on a range of data from 1,500 colleges across the United States.
ETSU is ranked in the top 100 in the “least debt” category, running ahead of several universities in Tennessee and the Appalachian Highlands. That puts ETSU in the top 10% in the nation, per the rankings.
“The ranking from U.S. News & World Report confirms what so many already knew,” said ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland. “ETSU offers an excellent and affordable education that positions our graduates for success with less debt and remarkable opportunities in and out of the classroom.”
At ETSU, 84% of students receive some form of financial assistance. Nearly half of students graduate with no debt.
ETSU has taken extraordinary steps to make the institution more affordable.
The university’s Board of Trustees previously voted not to increase tuition and fees for the 2022-2023 academic year. Thanks to the Tennessee State Legislature and Gov. Bill Lee, ETSU students saw a surge in Tennessee HOPE (Lottery) Scholarship funding for the fall 2022 semester.
ETSU has also sought to make the financial aid process smoother for both students and their families.
Financial Aid and Scholarships offers a 24/7 “chatbot” service named Bucky, as well as Financial Aid TV. In addition, ETSU provides students a personal financial aid counselor. These resources and more are available at etsu.edu/financial-aid-and-scholarships.
The U.S. News & World Report ranking comes only a few weeks after the university announced that enrollment was rising at ETSU, up 23% from 2020.