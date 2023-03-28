On Tuesday, East Tennessee State University’s Board of Trustees' Finance and Administration Committee held a special called meeting to discuss potential salary increases as well as an increase in tuition and mandatory fees for students.
At the quarterly Board of Trustees meeting in February, university staff recommended a 2.85% tuition and mandatory fee increase for the 2023-24 academic year, due to inflationary pressures. The increase also falls in line with a recommendation from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC), which suggests a tuition increase between zero and three percent.
Tuesday’s called meeting of the Finance and Administration Committee continued this discussion, and the committee unanimously voted to approve a 2.95% tuition increase and a 2.45% mandatory fee increase for the 2023-24 academic year.
These increases would affect tuition and fees for both undergraduate and graduate main-campus students. Since the Quillen College of Medicine and the Gatton College of Pharmacy are considered separate entities when it comes to tuition and funding, those students will not be affected by this increase.
In the committee’s meeting materials, the university stated that the Board of Trustees must evaluate the following criteria when making a decision related to a tuition increase:
- Level of state support;
- Total cost of attendance;
- Efforts to mitigate the financial effect on students;
- THEC binding tuition and mandatory fee increase ranges;
- Other factors affecting the university’s financial stability such as projected student enrollment; university enrollment goals; market and cost factors for higher education; new program or new facility cost; and cost related to operations, programs of study, or individual courses.
University staff reiterated that the decision to increase tuition and mandatory fees follows the academic year 2022-23 which saw no increases.
It was also stated that Tuesday's committee meeting and discussion was held in the spirit of promoting visibility and “signaling to parents and students what costs will be in the Fall” for their planning purposes.
In their meeting materials, the board noted that these tuition and mandatory fee increases are contingent on the expected passing of both the Tennessee Governor’s budget and the THEC “approval of binding limits for tuition and fees.” Further discussion on tuition and fee increases will take place at the Board of Trustees’ quarterly meeting in April, along with discussion of the university’s budget and the recently proposed salary pools for Fiscal Year 2024.