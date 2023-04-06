East Tennessee State University students and faculty were surprised to learn Thursday morning that the ETSU Marching Bucs were chosen as one of only three university marching bands to participate in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The parade’s creative producer Wesley Watley traveled to ETSU from New York to deliver the exciting news himself. According to Watley, more than 100 marching bands from around the country apply to participate in the nationally televised event, but only 10 are chosen.

