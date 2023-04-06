East Tennessee State University students and faculty were surprised to learn Thursday morning that the ETSU Marching Bucs were chosen as one of only three university marching bands to participate in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The parade’s creative producer Wesley Watley traveled to ETSU from New York to deliver the exciting news himself. According to Watley, more than 100 marching bands from around the country apply to participate in the nationally televised event, but only 10 are chosen.
“This (marching band) program will represent the state of Tennessee — no other band in the last 50 years has done that at the university or college level,” Watley told the Marching Bucs in the audience at Thursday’s event. “It is because of the product you put on the field every fall, it’s the sense of family that you have created — the culture that you have created together, and that’s why this invitation has taken place. That’s why you will represent this school in front of a massive audience.”
The program has seen new life since it was rebuilt in 2015 by Dr. Joe Moore. The speed and vigor with which the program has returned is one of the reasons why the creative production team at Macy’s chose the Marching Bucs.
“We’re fans of this band,” Watley said. “Dr. Moore has done a lot to create that sense of family and that sense of buy-in from the students. It’s so clear that everyone who is out on that field wants to be there because they love the activity. It shines through their performance.”
According to ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland, the ETSU Marching Bucs are made up of students from across 70 majors, 113 different high schools and nine states across the nation.
“I can’t imagine our university without this program,” said Noland. “(They) provide a support and an atmosphere in our institution that is beyond description and (their) spirit and energy never wanes.”
After accepting the invitation to participate in the 98th rendition of the holiday spectacular, the Marching Bucs received the official 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade drumhead as well as a $10,000 check from Macy’s to help cover the costs associated with the trip.
“This is like a huge deal because my mom was in the Macy’s Parade back in 1991, and my older sister was in it in 2019,” said Marching Buc Mattie Traylor. “So it’s really cool to like, continue on that tradition and just see so many people from my family get to do it.”
Another student shared how exciting it is to be able to represent not only ETSU but his small hometown in Southwest Virginia on a national stage to be seen by 33 million people. The Marching Bucs have worked hard throughout the last few years to build their image and their performance to this level of prestige.
“It’s like Santa Claus coming into town,” Watley remarked after sharing the big news. “I feel so grateful to be able to bring some good news into a local community on behalf of Macy’s. I mean, their faces just lit up with joy, and I think the students — I could see the pride on their faces. ... And we really believe that that pride is justified, and we’re really as proud as they are to welcome this band into our show.”
“Thanksgiving is designated for gratitude and for family. I can’t think of a better way to do that next Thanksgiving than with my Marching Bucs family in New York City,” said Moore.
Until the day of the big performance, community members can be on the lookout for upcoming university fundraisers that will go toward funding the Marching Bucs and their trip to the Big Apple.