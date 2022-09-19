greene-dorothy-0539b.jpg

East Tennessee State University is taking the lead in establishing the first recovery community center in the Northeast Tennessee region.

The Johnson City Recovery Center (JCRC) was proposed by Dr. Dorothy “Dottie” Greene, associate professor of social work and graduate coordinator for Addiction Counseling Studies, and will be guided by an advisory board with membership from throughout the region.

