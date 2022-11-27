ETSU Alumni Plaza Clock Tower
By AMBER BROPHY abrophy@johnsoncitypress.com

The Clemmer College at East Tennessee State University has launched a “Thank an Educator” campaign aimed at raising awareness of the many ways that educators, from teachers to counselors to principals, benefit their students.

“Educators devote so much of their time, energy and efforts to preparing the next generation,” said Dr. Janna Scarborough, dean of the Clemmer College. “This campaign is designed to celebrate them.”

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video