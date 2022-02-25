To honor Brian Noland’s 10th anniversary as president of East Tennessee State University, community leaders from across the region have launched a new scholarship program.
The Noland Family First-Generation Scholarship Endowment is intended to help low-income students who are the first in their families to attend college.
The fund, announced in a surprise on-court ceremony during the ETSU men’s basketball game against Chattanooga this week, has been established through initial donations from Jerry and Belton Caldwell, Andy and Hayley Dietrich, Bob and Jenny Feathers, Alan and Laura Levine, Scott and Nikki Niswonger, Ballad Health, Bristol Motor Speedway and The ETSU Foundation
“Dr. Noland, his wife, Donna, and his son, Jackson, are deeply committed to ensuring that ETSU is a place where people come first,” Lt. Gen. (Retired) Ron V. Hite, Chairman of the ETSU Foundation, said.
“They have given their whole hearts to this community and led through service to others. This scholarship honors the example they have set through their belief in the transformative power of higher education.”
During President Noland’s tenure, ETSU has achieved the highest student retention and graduation rates in its history, and the university has added 51 new academic programs to keep pace with workforce demands.
In the past 10 years, the university and its community partners have launched the Center for Rural Health Research; the Center for Excellence in Inflammation, Infectious Disease, and Immunity; the ETSU Ballad Health Strong Brain Institute; the Addiction Science Center; and the Appalachian Highlands Center for Nursing Advancement.
ETSU also has evolved into a significant cultural hub for the region and beyond. Its faculty and alumni have earned dozens of Grammy nominations and awards. The university's new Martin Center for the Arts plays host to internationally acclaimed performance artists and features state-of-the-art equipment. And ETSU’s digital media program is ranked first in the state and among the top programs in the South.
Among Noland’s first achievements as president was relaunching ETSU’s football and Marching Bucs marching band programs — successes evidenced this past fall when the Bucs won the SoCon Football Championship and made a run for the national title, celebrated by sold-out crowds in the William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.
The construction of the stadium is one of many capital investment projects completed during Noland’s presidency. Others include the full renovation of the D.P. Culp Student Center, the expansion of the Basler Center for Physical Activity, the development of the University Commons and Campus Quad, the creation of the Pride Walk, the acquisition of the Millennium Center, the renovations of Bishop Hall and Lamb Hall, and the expansion of ETSU’s presence downtown within the Model Mill.
The Nolands and their son Jackson also have established a strong tradition of leadership through service having launched or expanded a series of initiatives.
“The new Noland Family First-Generation Scholarship program will help Tennessee students dream, achieve excellence, and improve our communities and the world beyond,” Hite said. “It provides low-income students who are first in their families to attend college with the means to achieve the life-changing goal and extraordinary experience of attending and graduating from East Tennessee State University.”
To contribute to the Noland Family First-Generation Scholarship Endowment, visit www.etsu.edu/noland.