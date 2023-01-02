East Tennessee State University is launching a Master of Public Health concentration in public health leadership and policy, and is accepting applications for the first class of students to enter in fall 2023.
The MPH in public health leadership and policy is designed to meet the needs of working professionals and diverse students. The degree will be offered fully online and on-ground, and can be pursued on a full-time or part-time basis.
Public health leadership and policy is the fifth concentration within the Master of Public Health Program in ETSU’s College of Public Health. The other four concentrations are biostatistics, community health, environmental health and epidemiology. The college also offers a Master of Health Administration, which prepares graduates for leadership positions in a range of health care settings.
Offered through the Department of Health Services Management and Policy, this new concentration will prepare graduates for leadership roles in the field through an applied curriculum focused on practice and interprofessional experiences. Graduates will be ready to lead public health organizations using budgeting, finance, strategic planning, human resources and population health management skills. Graduates will also be prepared for leadership roles in policy design, implementation and analysis.
Dr. Kate Beatty led the development of this new concentration. Drs. Hadii Mamudu, Manik Ahuja and Ginger Bastian also served on the planning work group for the program.
Students can tailor their program of study with a focus on leadership and management, or with a focus on policy development and evaluation, as best suited for their interests and career goals.
“We developed this MPH concentration after meeting with public health leaders across Tennessee to identify what they felt was needed for the field of public health as we move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Beatty, an associate professor in Health Services Management and Policy. “As the Central Appalachian region is burdened with health and social inequities, this program will train and develop the next generation of graduates who will solve many of the health problems we face, and ultimately reduce health disparities in the region, state and nation.”
The new MPH responds to the growing demand for public health professionals at the federal, state and local levels at a time when shortages of trained professionals are looming and the responsibilities of the public health sector are expanding.
“This new addition to our MPH offerings will produce well-trained public health professionals with the ability to lead effectively through tactical and analytical skills,” said Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of the College of Public Health. “Our faculty will prepare students to become collaborative, influential public health leaders with relevant, practical toolsets to conduct health disparities research and lead, motivate and serve multidisciplinary teams in today’s workforce.”
“This addition to ETSU’s already strong MPH offerings meets the challenge of an ever-evolving public health landscape and will no doubt put into practice the next generation of passionate, and prepared, professionals ready to take on that challenge head-on,” said Glenn Czarnecki, director, Southeast Tennessee Region, Tennessee Department of Health.
The priority application deadline for admission for fall 2023 is Feb. 1. To learn more about admission requirements and application, visit https://bit.ly/3uuPAx4 or contact Beatty at beattyk@etsu.edu or (423) 439-4482.