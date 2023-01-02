Dr. Kate Beatty

Dr. Kate Beatty led the development of this new Masters in Public Health concentration.

 Photo courtesy of ETSU Marketing and Communications

East Tennessee State University is launching a Master of Public Health concentration in public health leadership and policy, and is accepting applications for the first class of students to enter in fall 2023.

The MPH in public health leadership and policy is designed to meet the needs of working professionals and diverse students. The degree will be offered fully online and on-ground, and can be pursued on a full-time or part-time basis.

