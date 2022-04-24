The East Tennessee State University Jazz Ensemble will present an evening of Latin music featuring the rhythms of South America, Africa and the Caribbean. The event is at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, in the Grand Hall of the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts.
“We want to take the audience on a mini-vacation to the tropics with the sounds of Bossas, Mambos, Rhumbas, Sambas and more,” said Martin Walters, director of Jazz and Contemporary Music Studies at ETSU and a multiple Grammy winner. “This has been a wonderful opportunity to collaborate with Dr. Matthew Geiger’s exceptional percussion students in the study of Latin styles as well.”
The ETSU Contemporary Collective will be performing on the program along with the jazz ensemble. Students from the ETSU Department of Media and Communication will also be filming the event.
“We’re all looking forward to a great night of music, and of course, we always have a few surprises in store,” said Walters.
Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for seniors and students get in free with an ETSU ID. Get tickets through the Martin Center.
All proceeds benefit scholarships and program funding for students of the ETSU Department of Music.