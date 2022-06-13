Named in commemoration of the year when the institution was founded, The 1911 Society at East Tennessee State University recognizes the university’s most notable graduates from undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs.
The selection committee evaluates applicants on academic achievement; sustained service; honors, awards, recognitions, publications and presentations; demonstrated leadership; work experience, such as study abroad, internships, externships, and clinicals; and personal narratives.
The 1911 Society was established in 2020. Honorees receive special recognition and tartan stoles to wear during commencement. Their contributions and accomplishments will be showcased on The 1911 Society wall located on the third floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center.
Pamela Avendaño-Rubi
Pamela Avendaño-Rubi majored in biology with a biochemistry concentration and a minor in physics. She grew up in Puebla, Mexico, and is bilingual, speaking Spanish and English. She uses her bilingual ability to provide interpretation services at the Remote Area Medical clinic and at the Quillen College of Medicine. Since 2019, Avendaño-Rubi has conducted cardiovascular research under the direction of Dr. Cerrone Foster in the biological sciences department. Avendaño-Rubí has presented her research at ETSU’s Boland Symposium, the Honors Collegiate Conference, the American Physiological Society, and the Tennessee Capitol to state senators and state representatives. Avendaño-Rubi hopes that with her unique cultural influences and biomedical skills she can identify and address the needs of East Tennessee communities.
David Crabtree
David Crabtree was a political science and international affairs double major. He served with several leadership and civic engagement organizations, including the Student Government Association, Model United Nations, and the Tennessee Intercollegiate Supreme Court. Crabtree has two research publications under review at present, both addressing a shift in public perception of social welfare as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Crabtree also presented the same research at the 2022 Southern Political Science Association Conference. He plans to pursue an M.A. at the University of Chicago.
Dr. Jacquelyn Crawford
Dr. Jacquelyn Crawford is a doctor of pharmacy graduate of the Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy. Crawford has held several positions with the ETSU chapter of the Student National Pharmaceutical Association during her four years at the College of Pharmacy. Crawford has participated in 12 clinical placements in a variety of roles, from community practice, to emergency medicine, to ambulatory care. On top of her clinical placements, internships, and regular employment, Crawford found the time to complete two different research projects regarding pharmacist-provided contraception. Crawford intends to use her breadth of experience in a position as a clinical pharmacist on an interprofessional care team. She hopes that her efforts may help combat the health disparities in the region.
Azayzel DeRegis
Azayzel DeRegis was a foreign language major with a concentration in Spanish and a minor in art. DeRegis has also completed all of the requirements of a pre-medical degree. While not at his internship at the Quillen College of Medicine, DeRegis volunteered with a number of local medical and outreach programs, including at Johnson City Medical Center, the Johnson City Community Health Center, and the Washington County Rescue Squad. He also volunteered with the Language and Culture Resource Center as a medical interpreter. DeRegis also helps provide CPR training to the ETSU community through the campus emergency medicine club. DeRegis aims to become a multilingual trauma surgeon and serve anywhere that medical interpretation and cross-cultural relationships are needed.
Ethan Galloway
Ethan Galloway majored in chemistry and double minored in anthropology and culture and health. He has served in several leadership roles, including as president of the ETSU chapter of the American Chemical Society and as the student member of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. Galloway also volunteered with local charitable organizations, with one of the most notable being his position as a court-appointed special advocate for children in the foster care system. After completing medical school, Galloway hopes to serve the region as a physician.
Dr. Abbi Laszacs
Dr. Abbi Laszacs is a coctor of medicine graduate of the Quillen College of Medicine. She served on several student committees and volunteered with local low-income medical services, such as the RAM clinic and the Church Hill Free Clinic. Laszacs completed all of her volunteer work in addition to her ordinary workload of internships and research positions as a doctoral student. Through such research positions, Laszacs is already credited on one scientific publication: a study of pediatric-powered mobility published in the Journal of the Rehabilitation Engineering and Assistive Technology Society of North America. Laszacs hopes to build a career out of addressing substance use disorder within the field of obstetrics and gynecology.
Brianna Martinson
Brianna Martinson majored in computer science and is well-regarded for her skills in research. She was the concluding speaker of the 2020 ETSU Ronald McNair Summer Research Program. She has presented her research at the Appalachian Student Research Forum, the Tennessee State Capitol, the Boland Undergraduate Research Symposium, and the Baylor University Virtual Research Conference. Martinson also participated in an undergraduate research symposium at Michigan State University. Her passion is for virtual reality technology and its potential therapeutic applications. She hopes to make a career out of that interest after completing graduate school at the University of North Texas where she will study learning technologies with a concentration in project management in workforce performance.
Shivam Patel
Shivam Patel majored in health sciences and was involved in undergraduate research under the mentorship of Dr. Sean Fox since his freshman year. Patel volunteered his spare time with student organizations on campus and outreach programs in the community. On campus, Patel has served with the ETSU chapter of the American Society of Microbiology, the Student Government Association, and the Preview and Orientation Leaders Organization. In the wider community, Patel gave his time to the RAM clinic, the United Way, and campaigns for candidates for local public office. A graduate of the Roan Scholars Leadership Program, Patel hopes to pay forward the support he received during his time at ETSU by pursuing a service year with AmeriCorps while he applies to medical school.
Hannah Smith
Hannah Smith majored in theater and minored in communicative disorders. She is a multitalented artist, known by many for her performance in the 2021 production of “Men on Boats,” which earned her a nomination for a Kennedy Center Irene Ryan Award. In addition, her creative writing was accepted for publication in the ETSU arts journal The Mockingbird. Smith has also volunteered her time to better her fellow Buccaneers, serving with both the Preview and Orientation Leader Organization and the Buccaneer Involvement Guides program, as well as the Committee for 125 Chapter II academic task force. Smith hopes to use her talents and her passions in a career as a speech therapist.
McKenzie Templeton
McKenzie Templeton is a media and communications graduate and the founder of ETSU’s ABLE organization, a disability awareness group that now partners with ETSU’s Department of Disability Services. Despite her full course load as a student, Templeton has a head start on her career as a marketing strategist through part-time jobs and internships with organizations such as Meta (formerly Facebook) and STREAMWORKS, among others. Templeton hopes to remain in the Appalachian Highlands and use her skills to promote the region and serve its people. She is currently the director of Young Professional Development with the Johnson City-Jonesborough-Washington County Chamber of Commerce.
Cory Whitfield
Cory Whitfield is a master of social work graduate. In 2020, he served as the student representative to the Tennessee chapter of the National Association of Social Workers. Whitfield’s tenure marked the first time an ETSU student held the position. Whitfield is also the president and a founding member of the Northeast Tennessee Association of Black Social Workers. As a graduate assistant, Whitfield was instrumental to research on a $50,000 grant received by the Department of Social Work. He hopes that a successful career in social work will later translate into an impactful role as a policymaker.