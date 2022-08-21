East Tennessee State University
By AMBER BROPHY abrophy@johnsoncitypress.com

With classes starting on Monday, East Tennessee State University is having to make accommodations for some students in local hotels due to a shortage of on-campus housing space.

Joe Sherlin, the Junior Vice President for Student Life and Enrollment, said that although the university has returned its residence halls to full occupancy, they are expecting to have to make arrangements for some students to stay in local hotels during the first couple of weeks of the semester.

