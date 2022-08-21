With classes starting on Monday, East Tennessee State University is having to make accommodations for some students in local hotels due to a shortage of on-campus housing space.
Joe Sherlin, the Junior Vice President for Student Life and Enrollment, said that although the university has returned its residence halls to full occupancy, they are expecting to have to make arrangements for some students to stay in local hotels during the first couple of weeks of the semester.
“We’ve had this situation a few times in the past,” said Sherlin. “Particularly at the beginning of the fall semester, we have had periods when we’ve had more demand than space.”
“It’s a good problem to have in the sense that we certainly want to grow our enrollment. The more students we have on campus, the better we’re able to support them and the more likely they are to be engaged and to do well academically.”
Sherlin said that more students are electing to live on campus so that they can have the full college experience. He also attributed the rise in applications for on-campus housing to a significant growth in the incoming freshman class and the current tightness of the local housing market.
“I think 2017 was the last time we had a significant number of students in hotels, and we worked them in as spaces became available over the first two to three weeks, and that’s what we expect this time,” he said.
Sherlin said that the university is planning to have “around 75 students in hotel space and we think over the first two to three weeks, we’ll have that number of spaces open up and we’ll be able to integrate those students into on-campus housing.”
He said that he anticipates the university being able to find spaces for those students staying in hotels who are from out of state as well as those in-state but coming from a greater distance. He said that housing spaces will likely open up early in the semester as students choose to defer to the spring or find housing off campus.
Sherlin said that he does not anticipate the university seeing a drop in enrollment as a result of the housing issue.
“We think we’re going to be able to accommodate the additional number that are in hotel space,” he said.
Until spaces on campus become available, students who are staying in local hotels are continuing to pay university housing costs while ETSU addresses the hotel costs.
