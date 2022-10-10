DP Culp Center
By AMBER BROPHY abrophy@johnsoncitypress.com

East Tennessee State University’s Tri-Cities Financial Aid Night returns Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 5-8 p.m. in the ballroom on the third floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center on ETSU’s main campus.

Current ETSU students and area high school seniors are invited to attend and receive assistance with filing the 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which is essential to receiving aid for college. Staff in the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships will be on hand to help answer questions and complete the application one-on-one.

