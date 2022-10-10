East Tennessee State University’s Tri-Cities Financial Aid Night returns Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 5-8 p.m. in the ballroom on the third floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center on ETSU’s main campus.
Current ETSU students and area high school seniors are invited to attend and receive assistance with filing the 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which is essential to receiving aid for college. Staff in the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships will be on hand to help answer questions and complete the application one-on-one.
Those who want to receive assistance filing the FAFSA should bring with them:
Your Social Security number (it’s important that you enter it correctly on the FAFSA form).
Your parents’ Social Security numbers if you are a dependent student.
Your driver’s license number if you have one.
Your Alien Registration number if you are not a U.S. citizen.
2021 federal tax information or tax returns including 2021 W-2 information, for yourself (and your spouse, if you are married), and for your parents if you are a dependent student.
2021 1040 tax return.
Foreign tax return, IRS 1040NR or IRS 1040NR-EZ.
Tax return for Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia or Palau.
Records of your untaxed income, such as child support received, interest income and veterans noneducation benefits, for yourself, and for your parents if you are a dependent student.
Information on cash; savings and checking account balances; investments, including stocks and bonds and real estate (but not including the home in which you live); and business and farm assets for yourself, and for your parents if you are a dependent student.