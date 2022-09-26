Martin Center for the Arts

Four touring shows will kick off the inaugural Broadway series at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts. The shows are: ‘Annie’ (Jan. 25-26); ‘CATS’ (March 6-7); ‘Riverdance — 25th Anniversary Show’ (March 21); and ‘Chicago’ (April 25-26).

 Contributed/ETSU Martin Center

The East Tennessee State University Research Corporation is hosting “Growing the Future: Symposium on Innovation and Education for the Bioeconomy” on Wednesday, Oct. 27, beginning at 9 a.m. in ETSU’s Mary B. Martin Center for the Arts. This event will bring together leaders in education, government and industry to highlight global bioeconomy opportunities and initiatives in the Appalachian Highlands.

The symposium will feature some of the world’s most innovative thought leaders in the bioeconomy. Those include Dr. Bryan Greenhagen of Ginko Bioworks; Dr. Thomas Tubon, chief workforce development officer from BioMADE; Dr. Kate Sixt, principal director for Biotechnology with the U.S. Department of Defense; and Dr. Natalie Kuldell, founder and executive director of BioBuilder and a Massachusetts Institute of Technology faculty member.

