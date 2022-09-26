Four touring shows will kick off the inaugural Broadway series at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts. The shows are: ‘Annie’ (Jan. 25-26); ‘CATS’ (March 6-7); ‘Riverdance — 25th Anniversary Show’ (March 21); and ‘Chicago’ (April 25-26).
The East Tennessee State University Research Corporation is hosting “Growing the Future: Symposium on Innovation and Education for the Bioeconomy” on Wednesday, Oct. 27, beginning at 9 a.m. in ETSU’s Mary B. Martin Center for the Arts. This event will bring together leaders in education, government and industry to highlight global bioeconomy opportunities and initiatives in the Appalachian Highlands.
The symposium will feature some of the world’s most innovative thought leaders in the bioeconomy. Those include Dr. Bryan Greenhagen of Ginko Bioworks; Dr. Thomas Tubon, chief workforce development officer from BioMADE; Dr. Kate Sixt, principal director for Biotechnology with the U.S. Department of Defense; and Dr. Natalie Kuldell, founder and executive director of BioBuilder and a Massachusetts Institute of Technology faculty member.
Regional education leaders who will be speaking include Dr. Jeff McCord, president of Northeast State Community College; Dr. Nancy Dishner, president and CEO of the Niswonger Foundation; Dr. Linda Latimer, chair of the ETSU Board of Trustees; Dr. Brian Noland, ETSU president; and Dr. Kimberly D. McCorkle, ETSU provost and senior vice president for Academics.
Industry leaders on the program include philanthropist Scott Niswonger and Rugged American Spirits CEO Scott Andrew.
“The symposium will showcase the potential of the bioeconomy and a workforce development blueprint,” said David Golden, CEO of the Research Corporation. “We have the educational platforms, partners, talent, facilities and focus to drive biobased innovation.”