Working “tirelessly to make a difference for people.” A “beacon of hope to many youngsters.” “Exemplary … reaching the highest levels in all her service contributions.”
Those were some of the phrases used to describe three East Tennessee State University professors honored during a Faculty Convocation ceremony Friday morning at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts.
The awards, which recognize excellence in research, teaching and service, are the highest honors presented to faculty.
Dr. Kate Beatty, a public health researcher whose work focuses on rural and Appalachian health and advancing health care for rural and low-income women, won the university’s Distinguished Faculty Award for Research.
A member of the College of Public Health since 2014, Beatty’s work has often focused on rural communities, including Appalachia and the U.S. southeast around issues of maternal and child health, substance use disorder and the social determinants of health.
“To say that Dr. Beatty’s work is impactful and life-changing is an understatement,” wrote a colleague. “She has worked tirelessly to make a difference for people so they can achieve their health goals and their full potential.”
Dr. Cerrone Foster, a scientist teaching at ETSU for more than a decade, captured the university’s Distinguished Faculty Award for Teaching.
Foster teaches a wide range of courses, including introductory biology and senior-level classes in biochemistry, and has received teaching grants to redesign and implement evidence-based teaching practices.
“I have been nothing but inspired by Cerrone’s passion to contribute to the ETSU community, not only through her teaching but also through a diverse number of activities, including research, mentorship and community service,” wrote a fellow faculty member and Foster’s nominator.
Ashley Sergiadis, digital scholarship librarian and assistant professor in the Charles C. Sherrod Library, received the Distinguished Faculty Award in Service.
Instrumental in launching two major initiatives that help reduce the cost of textbooks and other course materials, Sergiadis also serves ETSU as a member and officer of the Faculty Senate and has been active with the University Research Council, Research Development Committee and more.
“Ashley Sergiadis is an exemplary librarian reaching the highest levels in all her service contributions,” wrote one supporter of her nomination. “At campus, state and national levels, (she) creates success, leads change and works hard to make things better for all she serves.”