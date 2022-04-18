The East Tennessee State University Center for Cinema will host a screening of the documentary movie “Above All Else” by John Fiege.
The screening will take place on Saturday, April 23, at 7 p.m. in the Martha Street Culp Auditorium. This screening will conclude a weekend of film and audio production workshops hosted at ETSU.
On Friday, April 22, from 1-3 p.m., ETSU will host a field production audio workshop, presented by Kory Pereira of Soularity Sound. Following the workshop will be a hands-on project with Dr. Fred Alsop from 4-6 p.m.
On Saturday, April 23, there will be a post-production audio workshop from 10 a.m.-noon, a camera workshop from 1-4 p.m. and a social hour from 4-6 p.m.
The film screening will follow at 7 p.m. Pereira will present the audio workshop, while Fiege will preside over the camera workshop.
“Above All Else” is a documentary film that follows David Daniels, a retired stunt man living in east Texas, as he and his community fight to keep the Keystone XL pipeline off their land. What begins as a stand against corporate encroachments on one man’s land becomes a rallying cry for climate protesters nationwide.
Fiege is a director, cinematographer and photographer whose films have played at South by Southwest, Cannes, Museum of Modern Art, Hot Docs and many others. He is currently an assistant professor at the University of Buffalo.
Pereira is the founder of Soularity Sound, a post-production sound company based in Austin, Texas. Recent and upcoming work include Richard Linklater’s “Apollo 10 ½” and “Stranger Things 4.”
The ETSU Center for Cinema is an interdisciplinary cohort representing programs at ETSU, including Radio/TV/Film, Film Studies, Art and Digital Media.
The event, “The Trees for the Forest/The Forest for the Trees,” is made possible with support from the Mary B. Martin School of the Arts and the Department of Media and Communication.
For updates on locations, events and registration details, visit the Center for Cinema’s webpage or call (423) 439-5671.