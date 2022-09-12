Dr Natalie Scott

ETSU Health Surgery is pleased to welcome breast surgeon Natalie Scott, M.D., FACS. Her addition to the surgical team furthers ETSU Health’s mission to bring specialty care to the region, as very few breast surgeons currently serve the Tri-Cities.

Dr. Scott will focus her practice on surgical treatment of breast cancer and benign surgical diseases of the breast.

