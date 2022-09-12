ETSU Health Surgery is pleased to welcome breast surgeon Natalie Scott, M.D., FACS. Her addition to the surgical team furthers ETSU Health’s mission to bring specialty care to the region, as very few breast surgeons currently serve the Tri-Cities.
Dr. Scott will focus her practice on surgical treatment of breast cancer and benign surgical diseases of the breast.
Warmhearted and caring, Dr. Scott has a passion for treating her patients like family. For her, breast cancer treatment is personal.
“My mom and grandmother are breast cancer survivors,” Dr. Scott said. “I remember how it felt to hear those words, ‘I have breast cancer,’ from both of the influential women in my life.”
Dr. Scott is passionate about walking through breast cancer treatment with her patients and feels her role extends much beyond the operating room. She seeks to educate her patients and empower them to make well informed decisions. She seeks to stay up to date with the latest surgical techniques and works closely with ETSU Health’s plastic surgeons for excellent cosmetic outcomes.
“I hope you never need me, but if you do, I will take the very best care of you,” she said. “I will cry with you and celebrate with you. I will pray for you and encourage you. I will treat you like family.”
Dr. Scott joins ETSU Health as a breast surgeon with nearly 15 years of experience. She is board certified by the American Board of Surgery and is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. She is an active member of the American Society of Breast Surgeons.
ETSU Health Surgery is located at 325 N. State of Franklin Road on the third floor in Johnson City. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call ETSU Health Surgery at 423-439-7201.
With 30 clinical sites and more than 250 health care providers, ETSU Health is on the front lines of efforts to improve the health of Northeast Tennessee by offering leading-edge health care in dozens of specialties.