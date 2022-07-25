ETSU Health Back to School

Dr. Jodi Gage advises scheduling child wellness check-ups before going back to school.

 CONTRIBUTED

The start of a new school year can be a stressful yet exciting time for students and parents alike. ETSU Health Pediatrics recommends scheduling an annual checkup to ensure children’s health and well-being prior to their return to class in August.

Children who see their pediatrician annually can create healthy habits that carry into their adulthood. A pediatrician will examine their overall health and can get them up to date on all CDC recommended vaccines for school-aged children.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video