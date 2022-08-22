Gloria Dudney

August marks National Breastfeeding Month, a time when families are encouraged to support the expectant mothers and mothers of young children who are a part of their lives.

Decades of research continues to prove that families enjoy a better chance at breastfeeding success when the mother and her partner are able to receive breastfeeding education in a private consultation — before the baby is born.

