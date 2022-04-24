Women’s health care has been a passion for most of Crystal Green’s career.
Of her 13 years in nursing, she has spent 12 in women’s services, the last three of which have been as a nurse practitioner in obstetrics and gynecology.
She is accepting new patients at ETSU Health OB/GYN.
“I became a nurse practitioner to be able to provide quality, patient-centered care on a higher level,” Green said. “I have always been a nurturer at heart. Being the caring, considerate person that I am, I believe we should treat our patients as we would want our family cared for.”
She added that she encourages patients to share their concerns and to ask questions so that, together, they can form a plan to get them on track to better health.
Green received her Master of Science in nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing in Illinois. She earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Pikeville in Kentucky. Green is a board-certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She is also certified in advanced cardiovascular life support, basic cardiac life support and pediatric advanced life support.
The ETSU Health OB/GYN office is located at 325 N. State of Franklin Road.To schedule an appointment, call 423-439-7272.