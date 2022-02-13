In recognition of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, ETSU Health Pediatrics’ Adolescent & Young Adult Clinic is working to help young adults in the region to recognize signs of unhealthy relationships.
The clinic is a resource for those ages 13 to 21, providing not only well-care visits, sportsphysicals and acute illness visits, but also such services as mental health screenings, educational evaluations, sexual health services, and more.
“Our team of caring health providers at the ETSU Health Adolescent & Young Adult Clinic is dedicated to partnering with you to help you develop a healthy self-image and healthy friendships and peer relationships, free from intimidation or violence,” said Clinic Director Dr. David Wood. “It can be a tough time to navigate friendships or peer relationships. We are a source of support.”
As part of the ETSU Health’s efforts during this month, students in grades 8-12 and their parents or guardians are invited to join the clinic, RISE, and A Step Ahead Tri-Cities for a workshop event, “Consent is Like Pizza!”, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at the Johnson City Public Library. Students and their adults will attend separate workshops, each with the same activities.
Registration is available online at https://jcpl.evanced.info/signup/calendar.
The ETSU Health Pediatrics office is located at 325 North State of Franklin Road.To schedule an appointment, call 423-439-7320. For more information, visit ETSUHealth.org/YoungAdult.
With 30 clinical sites and more than 250 health care providers, ETSU Health is on the front lines of efforts to improve the health of Northeast Tennessee by offering leading-edge healthcare in dozens of specialties.