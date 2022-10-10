ETSU Health’s Dr. Natalie Scott, breast surgeon, joins plastic and reconstructive surgeons Dr. Daniel Haynes, left, and Dr. Jeremy Powers in efforts to support cancer patients during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
From accepting hat and scarf donations for cancer patients to offering an innovative team approach to breast cancer treatment, ETSU Health is making efforts to honor cancer patients during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
ETSU Health Surgery is accepting donations of hats and scarves for patients undergoing chemotherapy across the Tri-Cities. The ETSU Health office is located at 325 North State of Franklin Road in Johnson City. Donations may be left in the donation bin located in the lobby from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Oct. 31.
ETSU Health Surgery offers a team approach to breast cancer treatment that includes surgery, medical oncology and radiation oncology. As a surgery team, ETSU Health offers sentinel lymph node biopsies, reverse axillary mapping, lumpectomies with oncoplastic techniques, and several mastectomy options with immediate and delayed reconstruction.
“We work as a team for complex procedures for surgical planning, often seeing you together in our clinic to provide excellent aesthetic results from our plastic surgeons, Dr. Daniel Haynes and Dr. Jeremy Powers, while maintaining up to date cancer resections,” said Dr. Natalie Scott, breast surgeon.
As one of very few breast surgeons currently serving the Tri-Cities, Dr. Scott focuses her practice on surgical treatment of breast cancer and benign surgical diseases of the breast. For her, breast cancer treatment is personal.
“My mom and grandmother are breast cancer survivors,” Dr. Scott said. “I remember how it felt to hear those words, ‘I have breast cancer,’ from both of the influential women in my life.”
The surgical team are all passionate about serving breast cancer patients, seeking to empower them to make well informed decisions.
ETSU Health Surgery is located at 325 N. State of Franklin Road on the third floor in Johnson City. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call ETSU Health Surgery at 423-439-7201.