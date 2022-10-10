ETSU Health Surgeons

ETSU Health’s Dr. Natalie Scott, breast surgeon, joins plastic and reconstructive surgeons Dr. Daniel Haynes, left, and Dr. Jeremy Powers in efforts to support cancer patients during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

 Contributed/ETSU

From accepting hat and scarf donations for cancer patients to offering an innovative team approach to breast cancer treatment, ETSU Health is making efforts to honor cancer patients during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

ETSU Health Surgery is accepting donations of hats and scarves for patients undergoing chemotherapy across the Tri-Cities. The ETSU Health office is located at 325 North State of Franklin Road in Johnson City. Donations may be left in the donation bin located in the lobby from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Oct. 31.

