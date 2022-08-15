ETSU Whitecoat Ceremony

The Class of 2026 at the Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy along with ETSU President Brian Noland.

 CHARLIE WARDEN/etSu

East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy welcomed 54 student pharmacists in the Class of 2026 with a traditional White Coat Ceremony on Friday at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. The class arrived on Aug. 1 for Gatton Ready, a bridge program designed to help students acclimate to the rigors of pharmacy school, culminating in the White Coat Ceremony on Friday.

“Class of 2026, you are on a career path that will allow you to serve, lead and impact your community in a wide variety of ways as student pharmacists,” said Dr. Debbie Byrd, dean of Gatton College of Pharmacy, during her address at the ceremony. “Like some of you, I am a first-generation college student, and I recall feeling the nervousness and excitement that you may be experiencing as I began my journey to becoming a pharmacist. But it was my desire to help patients and to serve the underserved that motivated me, even during the most challenging aspects of pharmacy school.”

