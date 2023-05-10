East Tennessee State University has announced their Entrepreneurship Program will be partnering with other local agencies over the summer to host the inaugural High School Entrepreneur’s Boot Camp, June 26-29.
ETSU will be partnering with FoundersForge and the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce to bring opportunities and exposure to high school students with big ideas. The camp is open to all students in grades 8-12 and takes place at ETSU from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This program aims to teach students valuable life skills, innovative thinking and leadership qualities while providing them with the tools and resources to develop their entrepreneurial talents. Organizers say it will be a great experience for students who exhibit creativity, a strong work ethic and an interest in entrepreneurship.
Each day of camp, students will have the opportunity to work closely with local entrepreneurs and industry experts. They will form teams and collaborate to generate ideas, validate their concepts and build the foundation for their own companies. Participants will also learn how to effectively market their ideas and create pitch decks to present to an audience of entrepreneurs, investors and other stakeholders.
On the final day of the camp, each team will showcase their innovative solutions and pitch their ideas in a competition for cash prizes. Organizers said that the camp will not only foster the development of the next generation of business leaders but also create lasting connections between young entrepreneurs and the local business community.
Registration is now open for the event with limited spaces available. The cost for the camp is $99 per student, but organizers say that they will waive this fee for students who are in financial need.