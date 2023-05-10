Entrepreneur's Bootcamp

The inaugural High School Entrepreneur's Boot Camp will give young people the chance to develop their own startup ideas and collaborate with local entrepreneurs. 

East Tennessee State University has announced their Entrepreneurship Program will be partnering with other local agencies over the summer to host the inaugural High School Entrepreneur’s Boot Camp, June 26-29.

ETSU will be partnering with FoundersForge and the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce to bring opportunities and exposure to high school students with big ideas. The camp is open to all students in grades 8-12 and takes place at ETSU from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

