In their ongoing efforts to share the stories and work of the faculty, ETSU’s Marketing and Communications team has been working closely with faculty to create and release their podcast “Primary Sources.”
Researchers of all levels are very familiar with the term “primary source” and recognize the authority and credibility that it lends. The poetic naming of this podcast immediately gives the audience an understanding of what “Primary Sources” is about.
“Primary sources are the sources that are in the trenches,” said Dr. Nick Hagemeier. “They are new knowledge, they are the first to create knowledge and contribute to knowledge.”
Hagemier is the Vice Provost for Research and Chief Research Officer at ETSU, with an “overarching goal to champion and advocate for the research mission of the university.” He works to make sure that faculty members have the tools that they need for their continuing research, and he is also invested in sharing their expertise and findings with the world.
“We have a lot of great researchers here,” he said. “We have a lot of folks that engage in research, scholarship and creative activity that warrants sharing, and we haven’t really had a mechanism to do that.”
In May 2022, ETSU’s Marketing and Communications Department launched the first episode of “Primary Sources,” and it has recently begun releasing new episodes during the fall semester. With four episodes so far, Hagemeier said that the department is planning to release several more throughout the semester.
“ETSU is home to world-class researchers and eminent scholars doing fascinating work. This podcast offers a new venue for sharing the ideas and innovation emanating from our campuses,” said Jess Vodden, chief Marketing and Communications Officer at ETSU.
In each episode, the Marketing and Communications team invites a new professor to sit and speak about their area of expertise and any research, projects or studies that they have been involved in in the areas of “research, scholarship and creative activity.”
According to Hagemeier, this includes the entire “continuum of knowledge creation and activities that faculty engage in outside of teaching and service.” This includes the generation of new knowledge; scholarly engagement, application and discovery; ongoing learning; teaching; creative performance and work in the humanities, arts and music.
“There’s so much really neat work that’s going on here from basic science to Shakespeare to creating award-winning music,” said Hagemeier. “There’s just so many things to learn about in a university setting, so to have a mechanism like Primary Sources to share that with not only the local community but really share it nationally and internationally, is a really great opportunity.”
With the podcast really only just beginning, Hagemeier said he hopes it will continue to grow throughout the years, and perhaps expand its guest list to include retired professors, community researchers and graduate and undergraduate students.
“Learning is a blessing, and something that we often take for granted,” said Hagemeier.