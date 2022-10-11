Primary Sources

In their ongoing efforts to share the stories and work of the faculty, ETSU’s Marketing and Communications team has been working closely with faculty to create and release their podcast “Primary Sources.”

Researchers of all levels are very familiar with the term “primary source” and recognize the authority and credibility that it lends. The poetic naming of this podcast immediately gives the audience an understanding of what “Primary Sources” is about.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video