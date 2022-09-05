ETSU New Students

ETSU students walk through one of the events to welcome students to school during the opening week of the semester.

 Contributed

East Tennessee State University has seen an exciting increase in freshman enrollment, and is working hard to make space on campus to accommodate the growth.

ETSU welcomed more than 2,000 first-year students during its first week of classes. New student enrollment at ETSU looks to be 9% higher than last year and 23% higher than in 2020, according to early enrollment data released by the university.

