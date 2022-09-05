East Tennessee State University has seen an exciting increase in freshman enrollment, and is working hard to make space on campus to accommodate the growth.
ETSU welcomed more than 2,000 first-year students during its first week of classes. New student enrollment at ETSU looks to be 9% higher than last year and 23% higher than in 2020, according to early enrollment data released by the university.
The ACT scores and high school GPAs of the entering class also have increased. Preliminary data show that the average ACT score for this year’s incoming students is 23, and the average high school GPA is 3.53.
“ETSU is increasingly being recognized as a destination school,” President Brian Noland said. “Students in the region — and well beyond — are coming to ETSU for our world-class programs and the unique experiences we offer on campus. The beauty of the Appalachian Highlands and the region’s arts, culture, and adventure opportunities are also highly attractive.”
ETSU’s student body this past spring included students from all 50 states and 58 countries. New student enrollment from the Virginia and North Carolina counties bordering the region is up 75% over last year. Additionally, many high school students are getting a jump start on college at ETSU. Dual enrollment increased by 40% over last year.
Total enrollment at the university is likely to be slightly higher than in 2021, indicating that attendance figures are rebounding from the losses of the pandemic.
“This year’s junior and senior classes are smaller than usual due to the enrollment drops during the pandemic,” said Dr. Joe Sherlin, vice president for Student Life and Enrollment. “Many students skipped college altogether during that time or took time off to deal with personal issues. We’re working hard to get them back. Earning a college degree remains one of the most powerful levers for achieving economic mobility. We want to ensure students don’t miss out on a lifetime of opportunity due to a rough couple of years.”
Increases in enrollment and student requests for on-campus housing has presented a challenge for the university this semester. The university reported that even before classes had started, residence halls were full and they were anticipating that they would need to make arrangements for around 75 students to stay in local hotels.
Sherlin recently spoke with the Press and shared how the university is working to handle the situation.
“We have about 35 students in hotels still to move into the residence halls,” Sherlin said. “We have space and we have a plan to do that this week, so we’ll be moving all of the students who are currently in hotels, into residence halls.”
Sherlin said there are a few students who are commuting locally, but the university has also identified space for those students to move onto campus.
“We took a few days to allow for students to request moves and to do some consolidation of rooms prior to moving students from hotels back onto campus,” he explained.
As of Sept. 2, Sherlin said that there are still between 10 and 12 students who will need to remain in hotels through next week.
“We certainly want to have full residence halls,” he said, “and our goal is to grow enrollment because we think that’s great for ETSU and for the region. We want students who are interested in ETSU to come and have that opportunity.”
Looking forward, the university has plans to partner with local hotels and apartment complexes who can help to provide housing for students, should there be another large class of freshmen next year. Sherlin said he also hopes this increase in housing options will help the university to provide a great college experience “particularly for junior and senior level students who want to live in Johnson City or close to campus.”
Sherlin said the university is very excited to see increases in freshman enrollment this year.
“That causes some challenges in accommodating growth, but it’s certainly the kind of challenge we want to have,” he said. “It’s an exciting time for us … the energy on campus is thrilling.”