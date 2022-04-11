East Tennessee State University signed two articulation agreements aimed at expanding opportunities for students who want to pursue careers in the health sciences.
One agreement provides students who achieve an Associate of Arts and Science degree at Virginia Highlands Community College (VHCC), located in Abingdon, Virginia, with the opportunity to transfer those credits to ETSU to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology (Exercise Science), Public Health (Community Health concentration), or Rehabilitative Health Sciences.
“VHCC students choose ETSU to continue their educational journey, so VHCC faculty, staff, and administration were pleased to partner with ETSU to articulate three STEM pathways. These partnership pathways reflect three of many opportunities for service-area students seeking STEM careers to earn an associate degree before transferring to earn a bachelor’s degree,” said Barbara Manuel, dean of the Arts & Science division at VHCC.
The agreement with Southwest Virginia Community College, located in Cedar Bluff, Virginia, allows students with an Associate of Applied Science in Emergency Medical Services to transfer their credits to earn a Bachelor of Science in Allied Health Leadership at ETSU.
“Classes are offered 100% online to meet the busy lifestyle of a health care professional and are designed to give students an opportunity to obtain their degree while working full-time. An interprofessional educational approach is incorporated in the courses to provide students with an opportunity to interact with various health care professionals,” said Dr. Ester L. Verhovsek-Hughes, chair of ETSU’s Department of Allied Health Sciences.
ETSU prepares the health care workforce for a variety of careers by offering more than 40 world-class programs in five health sciences colleges.
“East Tennessee State University has been preparing students who aspire to become health care professionals for several decades, and these new agreements will allow students at Virginia Highlands Community College and Southwest Virginia Community College to continue their successful journey at ETSU as they achieve their dreams of serving in the health science field,” said Dr. Kimberly D. McCorkle, provost and senior vice president for academics at ETSU.
To learn more about the articulation agreements and admissions requirements, visit etsu.edu/articulation.FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP