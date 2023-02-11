Students with ETSU’s Emergency Medicine/Emergency Response Organization (EM/ERGE) held an event at Science Hill on Wednesday to certify 17 students in cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Science Hill Health Science teacher Clint Philbrick said he appreciates the college students training his students. Philbrick spent 14 years as a paramedic and flight paramedic before joining Science Hill as a teacher at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.

