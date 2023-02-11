Students with ETSU’s Emergency Medicine/Emergency Response Organization (EM/ERGE) held an event at Science Hill on Wednesday to certify 17 students in cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
Science Hill Health Science teacher Clint Philbrick said he appreciates the college students training his students. Philbrick spent 14 years as a paramedic and flight paramedic before joining Science Hill as a teacher at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.
“It is important for the students and community to learn CPR because it truly is a life and death situation,” Philbrick said. “Studies show for every minute without CPR, survival from witnessed cardiac arrest decreases by 7 to 10 percent.”
Philbrick noted that the very public cardiac event with Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin has recently helped bring notoriety to how successful early recognition and intervention can be. Recent studies also demonstrate that early bystander CPR, or immediate CPR, can double or triple the victim’s chance of survival from cardiac arrest.
The EM/ERGE organization helps educate the ETSU population about emergency medicine and response, and took the time to share that education with Science Hill students. For more information about Health Science opportunities at Science Hill High School, visit www.jcschools.org/CTE.