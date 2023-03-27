ETSU Cybersecurity Team

Members of the ETSU cybersecurity team pose with the third-place trophy.

 Contributed/OJ Early

East Tennessee State University’s cybersecurity team recently received recognition by placing third in the regional round of the 2023 Southeast Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

Started in 2005, this event is one of the most popular cybersecurity competitions in the nation. The team competed at Kennesaw State University after being one of only eight teams to advance to the regional level.

