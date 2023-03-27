East Tennessee State University’s cybersecurity team recently received recognition by placing third in the regional round of the 2023 Southeast Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.
Started in 2005, this event is one of the most popular cybersecurity competitions in the nation. The team competed at Kennesaw State University after being one of only eight teams to advance to the regional level.
ETSU’s Dr. Tony Pittarese, dean of the College of Business and Technology, congratulated the team on their success so far in the competition.
“ETSU’s cybersecurity program is preparing students to meet the demands of the contemporary business environment and help organizations secure their valuable resources,” he said. “The success of this team illustrates the great work underway by our students and faculty.”
ETSU’s cybersecurity team is led by Dr. Biju Bajracharya, an assistant professor in the Department of Computing, and the team itself is comprised of students from the College of Business and Technology’s Department of Computing and from the logistics and supply chain management program.
Team members include Preston Cunningham (team captain and president of ETSU’s Cybersecurity Club), Abdussobur Adebayo Giwa, Ethan Morgan, Alec Ratner, Reed Richmond (vice president of the Cybersecurity Club), Chandler Scott, William Scutt and Anthony Vandergriff.