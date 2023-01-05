East Tennessee State University

Financial aid officials at ETSU say that it is Important to complete applications for aid early in the year, with one deadline coming up as early as March 1.

 AMBER BROPHY/Johnson City Press

As the New Year begins, officials at East Tennessee State University urge current and potential college students to make sure they are putting themselves in the running for financial aid opportunities.

“We know the financial aid process can seem intimidating,” said Catherine Morgan, director of the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships at ETSU. “That is why we have dedicated, caring staff who stand ready to help you and your family.”

