East Tennessee State University’s College of Nursing recently received a $569,025 grant that will allow the ETSU Health Community Health Centers to increase and improve services at clinics in Hancock County and Johnson City.
The Health Resources & Services Administration grant is part of the American Rescue Plan funding.
“These funds will help our health centers accomplish our mission by providing much-needed upgrades and repairs to some of our facilities,” said Silas Tolan, executive director, Office of Practice. “In particular, these funds will allow us to expand our reach to the community in Hancock County through added capacity at our elementary school clinic site.”
The grant will enable the ETSU College of Nursing to double the patient examination space at the ETSU Health Hancock County Elementary Clinic by adding two new exam rooms. A new office/workspace is also planned for the clinic. Work is expected to begin on the renovations in fall 2022.
Located on the grounds of Hancock County Elementary School, the ETSU Health Hancock County Elementary Clinic provides primary care, urgent care and mental health services to the Hancock County community. It is one of two Community Health Centers managed by the ETSU College of Nursing in Hancock County. The second clinic is located inside Hancock County Middle/High School.
In addition, the college will also use grant funding for improvements at its ETSU Health Community Health Centers in Johnson City. Security and general maintenance improvements are planned for the ETSU Health Johnson City Downtown Day Center, and a new ultrasound machine will be added to the ETSU Health Johnson City Community Health Center.
“We are excited to see our clinics grow, and to be in a better position to serve our patients,” Tolan said.
To learn more about the ETSU Health Community Health Centers, visit www.etsu.edu/nursing/clinics/default.php.