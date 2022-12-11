East Tennessee State University celebrated more than 1,500 members of the Class of 2022 during two commencement ceremonies held at the Ballad Health Athletic Center on Saturday.

During the morning ceremony, Dr. Cerrone Foster, recipient of the university’s 2022 Distinguished Faculty Award in Teaching, was the keynote speaker. Foster, who was also a recipient of the 2022 Notable Women of ETSU award, encouraged the graduates to do big things, do good things and do hard things.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video