JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University's Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting on Friday, May 19, at 11 a.m. to discuss the budget for 2023-24 and other business as necessary.The meeting will be conducted permitting participation by electronic or other means of communication if necessary. A livestream of the meeting will be available at etsu.edu/trustees/livestream.php. When they become available, the agenda and accompanying materials for the meeting will be posted at etsu.edu/trustees under "Meeting Schedule & Materials."For more information, call 423-439-4317. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.