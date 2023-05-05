ETSU Logo

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University’s Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting on Friday, May 19, at 11 a.m. to discuss the budget for 2023-24 and other business as necessary.

The meeting will be conducted permitting participation by electronic or other means of communication if necessary. A livestream of the meeting will be available at etsu.edu/trustees/livestream.php.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you