ETSU Board of Trustees

The ETSU Board of Trustees met on Friday February 17 to discuss the university's growth and continued development.

 By AMBER BROPHY abrophy@johnsoncitypress.com

East Tennessee State University held its quarterly Board of Trustees meeting on Friday; the board discussed several updates across campus and moved to approve price increases for student housing and meal plans for Fiscal Year 2024.

At the quarterly meeting, ETSU’s Board of Trustees received several updates from across the university which demonstrated overall positive growth. Among these were reports from the Athletic Department, various Board of Trustees committees and the staff overseeing the university’s Strategic Agenda.

