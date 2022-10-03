Jack Tottle

ETSU’s Bluegrass, Old Time and Country Music program founder Jack Tottle sits with some of his first students in the 1980s.

 CONTRIBUTED/ETSU

Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies at East Tennessee State University will host a concert celebrating the program’s 40th anniversary on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts.

This milestone anniversary concert will feature well-known and prominent artists who have direct connections to the university.

